Work on construction of dockyard restarts at Nigeen

In a statement, Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NATA) has expressed gratitude to Dr GN Itoo Director Tourism Kashmir for redressing the demands of houseboat owners. NATA held a meeting with Director Tourism at TRC here.

“Work on much awaited dockyard at Nigeen has been restarted. Work on dockyard in Dal will also be started soon which has remain defiant for almost 11 years.

The other issues like registration and development of Cherry Park were discussed. Director Tourism along with Deputy Director Registration passed on spot directives for redressal of the same. We thank Tourism department for its support in redressing issues of houseboat owners,” NATA president ManzoorWangoo said. “We urge Tourism department to restore glory of ChinarBagh and ensure proper rehabilitation of its inhabitants,” he added.