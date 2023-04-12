Work on Sanat Nagar Flyover to commence soon

The DC also took onsite appraisal of ongoing works on construction of Noor Jehan Bridge being constructed over River Jhelum at Qamarwari at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

At Lasjan, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the progress of works on 560-meter span Flyover/Grade Separator being executed by NHAI at an estimated cost of Rs. 70 crore, the DC was informed by Project Manager NHAI that over 80 percent of the work on the project has been completed and work is going on in full swing.