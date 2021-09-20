Works supervisor caught red-handed while taking Rs 7,000 bribe

News agency GNS while quoting an ACB statement reported that Works Supervisor with the UEED), Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) Brarinumbal Srinagar namely Bashir Ahmad had allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 from the complainant for issuing the NOC for running a Guest House at Munwarabad Srinagar as required by the Pollution Control Board Srinagar.

Accordingly, a case FIR No.27 of 2021, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up, the ACB said.

During the course of investigation, the ACB said, a trap team was constituted which caught red-handed Bashir while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 7000 from the complainant. “The amount of bribe was recovered on the spot. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB”. After the arrest searches were also conducted in the premises of the accused, the ACB said adding further investigation is in progress.