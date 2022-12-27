Workshop on e-Office, e-Governance initiatives held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 27: With a view to improve the effectiveness of the day to day Governance and make public services delivery mechanism face-less, paper-less, seamless and hassle free in a prompt manner, a workshop /interaction session for District and Sectoral Officers of Srinagar District was held here.
The programme was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad while Advisor, IIT Jammu Professor Manoj Kumar Aggarwal was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
During the interaction various aspects outlining the agenda of the interaction programme were deliberated upon threadbare including improvements seeming in citizens service delivery system, e-Office and e-Governance initiatives taken by Government, effectiveness of citizen’s participation on Jan Bhagidari Portal, besides early hiccups and redressal strategies.
Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor, IIT Jammu, Professor Manoj Kumar Aggarwal also shared his views and took a detailed appraisal about online service mechanisms adopted by various Departments in Srinagar District.
Professor Manoj took department wise feedback from Officers of Revenue, Rural Development, SMC, FCS&CA, Agriculture, Horticulture and other Departments and was informed about the various digital interventions being implemented and further software ugradations incorporated in the existing applications and websites to overcome the earlier hiccups.
He was also apprised about the measures required for fully switching over to digital interface in implementation of day to day Government schemes and services to citizens in public friendly mode.
Addressing the Workshop, the Deputy Commissioner said that the purpose of organizing such a Workshop is to improve the effectiveness of the Governance with prime objective to make services face-less, paper-less, prompt and hassle free in an effective and efficient manner so that Citizens do not face any inconvenience.
The DC said many initiatives have been undertaken by the Government to improve the public service delivery mechanism to ensure responsiveness and accountability, transparency in every Department, besides increasing the participation of people in policy making by empowering them with the right information at the right time.