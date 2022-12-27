Workshop on e-Office, e-Governance initiatives held in Srinagar

The programme was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad while Advisor, IIT Jammu Professor Manoj Kumar Aggarwal was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

During the interaction various aspects outlining the agenda of the interaction programme were deliberated upon threadbare including improvements seeming in citizens service delivery system, e-Office and e-Governance initiatives taken by Government, effectiveness of citizen’s participation on Jan Bhagidari Portal, besides early hiccups and redressal strategies.