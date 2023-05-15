Workshop on 'Fundamental Glossary of Electronics' begins at KU

Srinagar, May 15: A five-day workshop on 'Evolution of Fundamental Glossary of Electronics (English-Hindi-Kashmiri)' started at the University of Kashmir on Monday.
The workshop has been organised by the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology, KU, in collaboration with the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir inaugurated the workshop and highlighted its importance in the context of New Education Policy. He assured full support for the smooth conducting of the workshop.
Head, Department of Electronics, Prof. M. Tariq Banday and Head, Departments of Linguistics and Urdu, Prof Aejaz Mohammed Sheikh also spoke on the occasion. Dr Javaid Ahmad Sheikh Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics, also the Coordinator of the workshop, thanked all Subject/Language Experts invited from different parts of J&K.
In the context of New Education Policy 2020, University of Kashmir has been assigned the task to evolve glossaries in various subjects in Hindi and regional languages for engineering disciplines and also to carry out the review work.
In this regard, the Commission has evolved a "Fundamental Glossary of Electronics Engineering (English-Hindi-Kashmiri) in the workshop for 2855 terms.