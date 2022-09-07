Workshop on future prospects in research held

Srinagar, Sep 7: The Cultural and Extension Activities Committee of S. P. College in collaboration with the Department of Biochemistry, Department of Chemistry and Mentor-Mentee Committee today organised a one-day workshop to aware the students about the future prospects and scope in research.
Principal of the college, Prof Dr Khurshid Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.
Invited speaker, Dr Radha Vegesna (Emeritus Scientist, CCMB Hyderabad) was the special guest, Dr Rachel AJ (Advisor Osmania University) besides Prof Bashir Ah Mir (HOD Dept of Chemistry), Prof Syed Misbah Zahoor (Convener Mentor-Mentee Committee), Prof Shahid Ahmad Wani (Staff Secretary) was also present at the event.
The formal welcome address was delivered by the principal, Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Khan who spoke in depth about the time he was pursuing his research and informed the audience that the field of cell automata was then considered as a prime field for analysis.
He also laid emphasis on the students & faculty to make the best out of this interactive session & gain as much knowledge as possible from this lecture.
Prof Vegesna Radha, the invited speaker, discussed the adoption of tissue specific functions by cells in detail and explained how the sizes and shapes of tissues are determined. She also talked about how asymmetric cell division works as the basis of differentiation.
Dr Radha also laid emphasis on the fact that there are a lot of unsolved problems in biology & answers to many of those come from analysing cells.