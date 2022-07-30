Workshop on Physics Curriculum Development concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, July 30: The weeklong workshop on 'Physics Curriculum Development' (PCD) concluded on Saturday at Department of Physics at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The workshop was aimed to overhaul the system as per NEP 2020. It is vital for achieving the long-term goals of New Education Policy 2020.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr), Prof. Rakesh Sehgal lauded Physics Department for taking a lead role in revamping the curriculum of Physics at NIT Srinagar.
“It is the positive beginning and we will provide every support for establishment of laboratories for experiential learning as envisaged in policy," he said.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said NEP 2020 aims at the holistic development of students to create better citizens with high ethical and moral standards apart from subject knowledge.