Workshop on ‘Pulmonary function and sleep disorders’ held at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar, June 25: A two day CME, workshop on ‘Pulmonary function and sleep disorders’ was organised by the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Govt Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar, headed by Prof. Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah.
The event was held at GMC Srinagar on June 24, 25. The CME was attended by medical and paramedical staff from various medical colleges.
The inaugural ceremony was held on June 25 and Prof. Dr. Parvaiz Koul, Director SKIMS was the chief guest. Apart from him, Prof. Dr. Samia Rashid, Principal and Dean, Govt Medical College Srinagar also graced the occasion.
The inaugural address was given by Prof. Naveed Nazir Shah. Former heads of the department-Prof. Dr. M Y Kawoosa and Prof. Dr. Shams-ud-Din and Prof. Muzaffar Mirza were felicitated with lifetime achievement awards. The ceremony concluded by a vote of thanks given by Dr. Syed Suraiya Farooq and Prof. Dr. Khurshid A. Dar.
Eminent speakers from not only the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, but various other specialities delivered lectures during the two day programme. Dr. Pawan Tiwari, a prominent pulmonologist from NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur was the guest speaker. Other speakers included Prof Javed Malik (Department of Chest Medicine, SKIMS Medical College), Prof. Dr. Iqbal Saleem (Department of Surgery), Prof. Dr. Bashir Sanaie (Department of Neurology), Dr Mohammad Hayat Bhat (Department of Endocrinology), Dr Irfan Bhat (Department of Cardiology), Prof. Dr. Aijaz Shah (Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery). Prof. Dr. Nisar Hussain Dar, Dr. Ihsan Ali (Department of ENT), Dr. Zubair Ahmad, Dr. Mir Eliyas (Department of Pulmonary Medicine) among many.
Workshops were conducted on advanced pulmonary function tests like DLCO and impulse oscillometry, non-invasive ventilation, cough assist devices and polysomnography. The CME was attended by medical and paramedical personnel from all GMCs, Skims and health department. The delegates got a hands on training experience at all the work stations apart from an excellent learning experience from the most renowned doctors of Kashmir.