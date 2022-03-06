Workshop on research methodology concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 6: A week-long virtual workshop on ‘Research Methodology in Literary Studies and Humanities’ on Sunday concluded at the Department of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Management (HSS&M), National Institute of Technology (NIT ).
The workshop was convened by Dr. Nasir F. Butt, Assistant Professor from department of HSS&M, while Dr. Jaya Shrivastava, Dr. Sumaira Jan, Dr. Muhammad Rafiq Teli and Dr. Nufazil Ahangar were the coordinators of the event.
The workshop was attended by more than 200 participants from different states including Jammu & Kashmir, Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Kerala as well as from the neighboring countries via Google Meet and YouTube platforms.
The valedictory function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, who was also the chief patron of the workshop.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the organisers for providing a vibrant platform to all the participants.
In his special address Head of Department, HSS&M Prof. Abdul Liman mentioned the laurels that the department has achieved and new initiatives that have been taken for the expansion of the department.
Appreciating the organisers, Prof. Liman said the primary aim of the workshop was that scholars and researchers would acquire advanced skills of various critical approaches and methodological tools in research in the field of literature and humanities.
The weeklong workshop had nine academic sessions. The sessions were conducted by distinguished resource persons from IITs and other renowned central and state universities across the country.
The first session of the workshop commenced with the lectures by Prof. Smita Jha, Senior Professor, and Dr. Aruni Mahapatra, Assistant Professor, from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Roorkee.