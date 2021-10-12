Workshop on Research Methodology, Data Analysis concludes at KU

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir was chief guest at the valedictory function, where Dean Colleges Development Council Prof Mohi-ud-Din Sangmi was a special invitee who presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mir congratulated the department for conducting the workshop in offline mode. “We are committed to provide best possible facilities to further boost the research culture in the university,” he said, adding that the university administration is facilitating accommodation of more research scholars in new hostels which are in the final stages of construction.

“The department’s proposal for Seed Money required for research projects will be positively looked into after detailed discussion with the Head of the Department”, he said. In his remarks, Prof Mohi-ud-Din Sangmi appreciated the department’s role in bringing up the research profile. “From a very low number of scholars, the department has presently 88 research scholars pursuing doctoral research,” he said.