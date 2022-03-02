Workshop on Research Methodology in Literary Studies, Humanities begins at NIT

Srinagar, Mar 2: A week-long virtual workshop on 'Research Methodology in Literary Studies and Humanities' began Wednesday at Department of Humanities, Social Sciences & Management (HSS&M) at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The inaugural session of the workshop was presided over by the Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, who is also the chief patron of the workshop, while Prof MF Wani Dean R&C and Prof Najeeb-ud-Din, Dean Academic Affairs are the patrons of the programme.
HoD HSS&M, Prof. Abdul Liman is the organising head of the program while Dr Nasir F Butt is the main convener and organiser of the workshop. Dr Jaya Srivastava, Dr Sumaira Jan, Dr Mohd Rafiq Teli and Dr. Nufazil Ahangar are the coordinators of the workshop.
On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated the HSS&M department for organizing the workshop on a relevant theme. He said such workshops are highly motivating and informative for the all-round development of students.
Prof. Sehgal also appreciated the efforts of Dr Nasir Bhatt from the HSS&M department, who is the brain behind organizing the workshop for the betterment of students and faculty.
"No doubt NIT is a professional institution imparting technical and science education at all levels. Our aim is not only to produce technically and skilled professionals but also to go for holistic development of these professionals," he said.
In his message, Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the organizers for conducting a workshop on a relevant theme. He said these sessions are the need of the hour and will explore more in-depth knowledge to the participants.