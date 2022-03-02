Workshop on Research Methodology in Literary Studies, Humanities begins at NIT

The inaugural session of the workshop was presided over by the Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, who is also the chief patron of the workshop, while Prof MF Wani Dean R&C and Prof Najeeb-ud-Din, Dean Academic Affairs are the patrons of the programme.

HoD HSS&M, Prof. Abdul Liman is the organising head of the program while Dr Nasir F Butt is the main convener and organiser of the workshop. Dr Jaya Srivastava, Dr Sumaira Jan, Dr Mohd Rafiq Teli and Dr. Nufazil Ahangar are the coordinators of the workshop.