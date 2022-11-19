Workshop on role of CSCs in e-governance organised in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 19: To sensitize VLE’s/ Operators associated with CSC with various public centric Centrally Sponsored schemes, an awareness workshop was held here on Saturday.
The workshop was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.
The workshop was aimed to create awareness among the VLE’s about several Central sponsored schemes and their effective implementation in District Srinagar.
Addressing the VLEs the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar directed the VLEs to work as a team that too with zeal and spirit while lending their services to the beneficiaries of their respective localities so that they avail benefits of all the Government Sponsored Schemes at ease.
The DC urged them to work with utmost dedication so that common people will be benefited in getting their issues resolved conveniently and avail the benefits of these schemes under digital revolution.