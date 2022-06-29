Workshop on Sustainable and Green technology begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, June 29: Experts during a workshop at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Wednesday said that there is a need to promote green technologies for a sustainable environment on earth and urged all stakeholders to join hands in this noble mission.
The workshop titled Recent Trends in Sustainable and Green Technology (RTSGT - 2022) is being organised by the Department of Chemical Engineering in collaboration with IIChE Student Chapter NIT Srinagar.
The inaugural event was presided over by Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Prof. G.D. Yadav, Padma Shri Awardee, ICT Mumbai was Chief Guest on the occasion.
Dr. Mustaq A. Rather and Dr. Shashikant are conveners of the workshop while Dr. Tanveer Rasool, Dr. Malik Parvez, and Dr. Leela Manohar Aeshalawas are coordinators of the program.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Yadav said there is a need to promote green technologies for a healthy and sustainable environment so that visible change can be seen on the ground.
"Green technology comes in the form of recycling, renewable resources, health and safety concerns, energy efficiency, and more. There is a need to tackle the environmental concerns and promote green technology," he said.
Prof. Yadav said the main objective of green technology is to use science and technology to protect natural resources and mitigate the negative environmental impact of human activity.
In his message, Director NIT, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal said green technology offers the best hope to counteract the effects of climate change and pollution. It also takes into account the long- and short-term impact something has on the environment, he said.