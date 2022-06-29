Workshop on Sustainable and Green technology begins at NIT Srinagar

The workshop titled Recent Trends in Sustainable and Green Technology (RTSGT - 2022) is being organised by the Department of Chemical Engineering in collaboration with IIChE Student Chapter NIT Srinagar.

The inaugural event was presided over by Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Prof. G.D. Yadav, Padma Shri Awardee, ICT Mumbai was Chief Guest on the occasion.