World Asthma Day celebrated at GMC Srinagar

On the occasion the Department of Pulmonary Medicine organised a CME in GMC auditorium. Prof Dr Masood Tanvir ,Principal/Dean Government Medical College, Srinagar was chief guest on the occasion. Dr Naeem Firdous lecturer Pulmonary Medicine presented Overview of asthma with stress on Diagnostic and Treatment modalities.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Masood Tanvir presented an overview of Burden of Asthma within the subcontinent and presented data showing inadequacy in diagnosis and treatment. He stressed that more efforts needs to be put in place for early diagnosis and treatment to decrease the morbidity/ mortality due to the disease .