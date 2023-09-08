World Bank selects SKUAST-K as case study for successful implementation of NAHEP

After listening about the One Health Programme of the University, he said the silent pandemic is a big part of the World Bank program, and being a priority area, the Bank is always looking for champions in this particular field. Therefore, he would like to connect SKUAST-K to its relevant sections in the Bank for exploring the joint projects in ‘One Health’.

Arvind Jhamb, in his interaction, said there is a need for new innovation-based startups that can provide solutions to various farming problems. He said the number of startups the university has been able to launch in the last three years has no match out there. The number of grants and awards received in entrepreneurship and research makes it clear how much the university has benefited from the NAHEP and is now making bigger strides towards internationalization.