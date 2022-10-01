World Bank team reviews ongoing projects in Srinagar

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer J&KERA, during his meeting with World Bank team, said that 143 sub-projects, out of the total of 213 sub-projects, have been completed under different components of JTFR project. He added that an expenditure of Rs 1131.51 crore has been incurred under the project, so far.

The completed sub-projects included various vital road and bridge sub-projects in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, construction of BaLA (Building as a Learning Aid) designed schools across J&K, installation of 30 Manifold Oxygen Generation plants in hospitals located in most remote areas of the UT, providing of Critical Care medical equipments to District Hospitals across J&K, construction of various Storm Water Drainage projects, development of DSS (Decision Support System), IOFS (Integrated Operational Forecasting System), study on MHRA (Multihazard Risk Assessment) for Strengthening of Disaster Management Capacity in J&K.