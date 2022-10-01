World Bank team reviews ongoing projects in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 1: A high level team of World Bank reviews various ongoing projects including under-construction 120 bedded Bone & Joint Hospital in the summer capital.
The team comprising Hemang Karelia, Task Team Leader, Deepak Singh, Senior Disaster Risk Management specialist, Dr Chandershekhar, consultant /former Chief Architect, Union Ministry of Health, Supriti Dua, Financial Expert, Arghya Ghosh, Livelihood Consultant, Peeyush Sekhsaria, Disaster Risk Management Specialist and Manzoor Khan, Operations Specialist today concluded its 5 day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
During last five days, the team had comprehensive discussion with Project Management Unit of Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project and various Project Implementation Units JKERA, PWD (R&B), I&CD, SMC, which are executing various sub-projects under different components of World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.
Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer J&KERA, during his meeting with World Bank team, said that 143 sub-projects, out of the total of 213 sub-projects, have been completed under different components of JTFR project. He added that an expenditure of Rs 1131.51 crore has been incurred under the project, so far.
The completed sub-projects included various vital road and bridge sub-projects in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, construction of BaLA (Building as a Learning Aid) designed schools across J&K, installation of 30 Manifold Oxygen Generation plants in hospitals located in most remote areas of the UT, providing of Critical Care medical equipments to District Hospitals across J&K, construction of various Storm Water Drainage projects, development of DSS (Decision Support System), IOFS (Integrated Operational Forecasting System), study on MHRA (Multihazard Risk Assessment) for Strengthening of Disaster Management Capacity in J&K.
Dr Syed Abid alongwith the visiting World Bank team also visited under construction 120 bedded hospital at Bone & Joint Hospital which is being executed under JTFRP at an allotted cost of Rs 88.95 crore by NPCC (National Projects Construction Corporation). It was informed that around 48% progress has been achieved on the project, so far.
CEO ERA, directed the executing agency NPCC to ensure that the highest standards of construction be maintained on execution of works.
Dr. Chandrashekhar, Consultant, World Bank, former Chief Architect, Union Ministry of Health, asked the contractor that work on sub-project be executed in such a manner so that installation of medical equipments and other hi-tech equipments in the new building is synchronised and seamless.
The World Bank team also had a meeting with Saloni Rai, Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, during which progress achieved under the component of Restoration & Strengthening of Livelihoods being executed by I&CD was discussed. It was informed that with completion of New Composite Market Centre for Silk at Rajbagh and Composite Market Centre for wool at Bemina besides installation of latest spinning/weaving equipments under the JTFR project the production capacity at these centres is showing a gradual increase.
The team also had an interaction with the members of the artisans of (04) artisan craft clusters including Papier machie, Zadibal, Crewel/Chain stitch, Noorbagh, Wool cluster, Bandipore and Willow Wicker, Ganderbal which have been developed under Restoration & Strengthening of livelihood component of World Bank funded JTFRP.
Hemang Karelia expressed hope that I&CD would develop market linkages to these artisans clusters and also devise a strategy for sustenance of these clusters after culmination of the project.
The visiting team also had meetings with Senior officers of JKERA, PMU, JTFRP PWD, R&B, Kashmir and SMC wherein they were briefed about progress achieved on components of construction of roads and bridges, construction of critical infrastructure, strengthening of disaster management capacity as well as strengthening of Urban Flood Management being implemented by these agencies respectively.
The World Bank team also visited the project site of construction of Emergency Operations Centre and SCADA control room at Ompura being constructed by J&KERA at an estimated cost of Rs 34.88 crore under the World Bank funded JTFRP to strengthen Disaster Management Capacity in J&K.
Earlier, during their 2 day stay in Jammu the World Bank team visited Sidhra-Suransar road, BaLA school buildings constructed at Puranapind R.S Pura, Gujjar Basti, Karnailacheck in Jammu division.