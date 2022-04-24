World Book Day-2022|Libraries Department organises exhibitions to promote book reading

To mark the World Book Day-2022 celebrations in UT of J&K, the main event of the day was organised by the Department of Libraries & Research at SPS Central Library Srinagar. It was a day-long exhibition of historic Manuscripts, Rare Books and Miniature Paintings jointly organized by the SPS Library and Oriental Research Library at SPS Library Complex here.

The main attractions of the exhibition included the oldest manuscripts like Qarabai-Din, Sadh Pand Luqman and Shahnama Firdous. Some of the rare books including Rajtarangani by Kalhanna,Tareekh-e-Rasheedi, Gazetteer of India and Kashur - a history of Kashmir were also displayed at the exhibition. The Oriental Research Library (ORL) Srinagar established in 1904, is a repository of around 6000 centuries old rare manuscripts in 17 languages encompassing varied fields.