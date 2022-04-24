World Book Day-2022|Libraries Department organises exhibitions to promote book reading

Srinagar, Apr 23: A series of events were organised by the Department of Libraries & Research in its Public Libraries today to commemorate the World Book Day-2022.
To mark the World Book Day-2022 celebrations in UT of J&K, the main event of the day was organised by the Department of Libraries & Research at SPS Central Library Srinagar. It was a day-long exhibition of historic Manuscripts, Rare Books and Miniature Paintings jointly organized by the SPS Library and Oriental Research Library at SPS Library Complex here.
The main attractions of the exhibition included the oldest manuscripts like Qarabai-Din, Sadh Pand Luqman and Shahnama Firdous. Some of the rare books including Rajtarangani by Kalhanna,Tareekh-e-Rasheedi, Gazetteer of India and Kashur - a history of Kashmir were also displayed at the exhibition. The Oriental Research Library (ORL) Srinagar established in 1904, is a repository of around 6000 centuries old rare manuscripts in 17 languages encompassing varied fields.
Various programmes were also organised by the District, Tehsil and Block Libraries to mark the day and create awareness about books and cultivate reading habits and promote the enjoyment of books and reading.
The Department presently has a network of around 72 public libraries in Kashmir division spread from Karnah to Qazigund. These libraries have a rich repository of around 13 lakh books including 5000 rare books and 6000 manuscripts in different languages. The number of registered members in the Public Libraries is around 1 Lakh and the annual footfall of users is around 2.80 lakh.