World Cancer Day|Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR raises awareness through Nukkad Natak at SKIMS Soura

The artists highlighted the causes of this deadly disease. In their act, they showcased that the rise in cancer cases can be attributed to several factors viz. adoption of poor food habits, poor lifestyle, longer working hours, smoking, alcohol use, contraceptive use, constipation and lack of exercises etc.

The Nukkad Natak was observed by a large gathering including patients, attendants and general public who appreciated Cultural Unit Kashmir for organising such an impactful way of awareness.