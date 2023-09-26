World Pharmacists Day | Need for interdisciplinary linkages, technological innovation to meet challenges: KU VC

Srinagar, Sept 26: To celebrate the World Pharmacists Day, the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences (DPS), Kashmir University (KU) organised an illuminating seminar titled ‘Pharmacists strengthening health systems.’
Experts from the field, both in-person and virtually, attended the function featuring thought-provoking lectures on diverse themes.
In her presidential address, Kashmir University Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan encouraged aspiring pharmacists to embody sincerity, professionalism, empathy and dedication in their service to patients.
Urging to strive for proficiency and excellence in their professional journey, Prof Khan said, “Qualified pharmacists play a critical role in ensuring the quality, safety, and effectiveness of medicines,” adding that pharmacists are the vital pillars of the healthcare system.
Calling for cross-departmental collaborations, Prof Nilofer Khan stressed the importance of interdisciplinary linkages and technological innovation to meet the challenges of the twenty-first (21st) century.
Emphasising the significance of competence and proficiency in their respective specialties, Registrar, Kashmir University, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir called upon budding pharmacists to dedicate themselves to serving humanity.
Encouraging research on medicinal herbs and natural products, Dr NIsar urged graduates to achieve the highest levels of expertise to achieving excellence and global recognition.
Dean, School of Applied Sciences and Technology, Prof Z A Bhat reflected on the historical importance of the day and the role of the International Pharmaceutical Federation in advancing the pharmacy profession globally.
Expressing concern over the recognition of qualified pharmacists in the society, he called on pharmacists to provide exemplary pharmaceutical care services, including patient education and counselling, alongside medication dispensation.