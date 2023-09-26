World Pharmacists Day | Need for interdisciplinary linkages, technological innovation to meet challenges: KU VC

Experts from the field, both in-person and virtually, attended the function featuring thought-provoking lectures on diverse themes.

In her presidential address, Kashmir University Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan encouraged aspiring pharmacists to embody sincerity, professionalism, empathy and dedication in their service to patients.

Urging to strive for proficiency and excellence in their professional journey, Prof Khan said, “Qualified pharmacists play a critical role in ensuring the quality, safety, and effectiveness of medicines,” adding that pharmacists are the vital pillars of the healthcare system.