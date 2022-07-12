World Population Day commemorated at PHC Zadibal

The DC said one of the purposes of observing World Population day is to focus attention on the consequences of increasing population and how it affects the overall development plans and programmes.

He stressed on involving representatives of PRIs, Urban Local Bodies, local activists and other stakeholders during ongoing programmes being held under World Population Fortnight-2022 in the district for mass awareness and mobilization of people to stabilize the population growth.

While lauding the role and efforts of Health functionaries in Covid-19 mitigation and other exigencies, the DC urged them to work with added zeal and dedication for the betterment of the people.