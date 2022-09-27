WORLD TOURISM DAY | Downtown Legacy Tour, Historical Walk flagged off from Zabarwan Park

He observed that the theme of WTD is Rethinking Tourism and J&K has already started on it since 2020. He said that during COVID-19 Pandemic, Tourism Industry was one of the worst hit and that is where Rethinking Tourism comes into handy and there is need to rethink our tourism and find ways and means to revive it pristine glory.

He also congratulated Kashmir Tourism Forum and tourism players alike for participated in these events.

He reaffirmed that J&K Tourism is trying to concentrate more on experiential tourism and working to enhance that experience for tourists.