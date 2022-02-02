WORLD WETLANDS DAY |‘Wetlands are natural wealth lands supporting vast biodiversity’

Div Com underlined the responsibility of people for the protection of wetlands and said that encroachments shall be dealt with strict action.

He said wetlands are biological hot spots and play pivotal roles in the conservation of nature. “Our wetlands attract aves from Siberia and other cold places which presents beautiful views for bird lovers”, Pole said. Government has prepared a detailed plan to promote wetlands including Wular, Hokersar, Hygam, Shalbugh and other places, he said. Meanwhile, he appealed to people residing on the banks of wetlands not to treat wetlands as wastelands but get involved in protection of these natural resources. Instead, he asked them to create watch towers which would attract tourists and generate income for them. Pole informed that Hokersar wetland used to have low water level but efforts have been made to increase the water level and further added that Irrigation and Flood Control Department will raise the water level which would be instrumental to attract more birds as well as tourists. Div Com said that the Wildlife Department is creating awareness and training the people residing around wetlands to create legally permissible tourism infrastructure of watch towers on their own land to earn livelihood.