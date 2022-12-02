Writer, poet Dr Gazanfar Ali's new book The Rise released

Srinagar, Dec 2: Eminent poet and writer Dr Gazanfar Ali's book "The Rise " comprising english translation of the verses of revered Sufi Saint Hazrat Shiakh Noor-UD-Din Wali (RA) was released at a function here.
The event co- related with the 16th death anniversary noted educationist and former Minister late Abdul Qayoom. The function was organised by Kashmir Markaz Adab- w- Saqafat , Chrarisharief in collaboration with Qayoom Memorial Trust. Justice ( rtd) B.A. Kirmani was the chief guest.
Prof Bashr Bashir and President Adbi Markaz Kamraz, Muhammad Amin Bhat shared the presidium .
A galaxy of eminent writers ,scholars, poets and prominent members of the civil society including Commisioner Secretary Muneer ul Islam, Justice Nazir Fida , Dr Farooq Kaloo , former Director Animal Husbandry , Dr Abdul wahid , Shabir Mujahid ex- Director Dood Darshan srinagar attended the function .
On this occasion , Qayoom memorial award for this year was presented to Romeesa Rahim , a brilliant student of Govt. Model Degree College ,Chrari-e Sharief .
Justice Kirmani while delivering his presidential address urged the need for preserving Kashmir's rich cultural heritage which was the hallmark of our composite ethos.
Profesor Bashar Bashir urged the need for mutual understanding and discourse among research scholars to authenticate genesis of the verses of Shiekh Noor Din .
Dr Gazanfar Ali ,in his welcome address underscored the need for translating verses of Hazrat Shaikh Noorud Din (RA ) in other languages for spreading his message and mission of humanity at the global plateform. He said link for e- book on the english translation of the verses of Hazrat Shiekh Noor Din Wali (RA) " will be made available to various shools to enable younger generation understand the philosophy of Rishism and different dimensions of this Sufi saint of highest order. He said " The Rise" will be made available on Amazon website also .