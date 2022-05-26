Yasin Malik sentencing: 10 arrested for sloganeering, stone pelting in Maisuma

Srinagar May 27: Police have arrested 10 youth allegedly involved in stone pelting on Wednesday outside the residence of JKLF chief Yasin Malik at Maisuma area of Srinagar who was sentenced to life in a terror funding case.
"10 accused arrested so far in anti-national sloganeering & stone pelting outside home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday. All other areas remained peaceful. Youths are again requested not to indulge in activities that can spoil their careers and disrupt familes, " Srinagar Police said in a statement.
"Others are being identified & will be arrested soon. Case has been registered under ULPA & IPC. The main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under PSA. Such anti-national activities & provocative posture will be always dealt strictly & with full force of law, " it added.
Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court on Wednesday. He was convicted under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Earlier this month, Yasin Malik had pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir valley in 2016-17. On May 19, an NIA court in Delhi convicted Yasin Malik in the terror funding case.