Year on, SMC fails to repair dilapidated road at Mandir Bagh

Srinagar, Sep 23: Failure of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to repair the dilapidated road at Mandir Bagh area here is taking heavy toll on locals.
SMC maintains inners roads in the summer capital. As per the locals, the road was damaged when SMC laid concrete pipes for drainage purposes last year. “They left us in a high and dry situation by keeping the road in dilapidated condition,” locals said.
This area flanks the city centre Lal Chowk, yet is unattended for a year now. “Notwithstanding our several requests to the concerned authorities, nothing has been done to end our misery,” they said.
In March this year, Commissioner SMC, Athar Aamir said that he wasn’t sure if the road was in the macadamisation programme this year and that he will “look into the matter.” However, six-months have passed and the road is yet to be repaired.
“If the authorities continue to fail to perform their job, we will block Gaw Kadal bridge and halt traffic,” a delegation from the area said.
“Shingle-rocks spread all over the road obstruct parking of vehicles even as it makes the space congested” said Affan Jan, a resident.
“The dilapidated road is a nightmare for females, children, kids and patients,” said Dawar Nilla, another resident.
“It is like a curse on the people of this area which is just adjacent to the city centre Lal Chowk. Even the roads in far-flung areas are much better,” Nilla said.
Greater Kashmir tried to contact Commissioner SMC through phone and text message, however, he didn’t respond for comments on the issue.