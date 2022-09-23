Year on, SMC fails to repair dilapidated road at Mandir Bagh

SMC maintains inners roads in the summer capital. As per the locals, the road was damaged when SMC laid concrete pipes for drainage purposes last year. “They left us in a high and dry situation by keeping the road in dilapidated condition,” locals said.

This area flanks the city centre Lal Chowk, yet is unattended for a year now. “Notwithstanding our several requests to the concerned authorities, nothing has been done to end our misery,” they said.