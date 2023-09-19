Young Human Resource pool needs training, opportunities: KU VC

The event is being sponsored by JK Science, Technology and Innovation Council, Jammu and Kashmir, IndiaBioscience, Bangalore and Jammu and Kashmir Bank. The two-day meet titled ‘Igniting Curiosity and Training Young Minds of JK for Sustainable Future’ also includes a workshop on ‘Crafting Your Career (CYC)’ that aims to create supportive and collaborative environment.

KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan said that events like these provide a platform to the youth to demonstrate their talent thereby helping in identifying and finding options and opportunities to place the talented youth in appropriate industries.