Young Human Resource pool needs training, opportunities: KU VC
Srinagar, Sep 19: To provide a platform to foster networking, collaboration and transformative change among young scientists and science professionals, the University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday inaugurated the Regional Young investigators' Meet (RYIM)-2023 here.
The event is being sponsored by JK Science, Technology and Innovation Council, Jammu and Kashmir, IndiaBioscience, Bangalore and Jammu and Kashmir Bank. The two-day meet titled ‘Igniting Curiosity and Training Young Minds of JK for Sustainable Future’ also includes a workshop on ‘Crafting Your Career (CYC)’ that aims to create supportive and collaborative environment.
KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan said that events like these provide a platform to the youth to demonstrate their talent thereby helping in identifying and finding options and opportunities to place the talented youth in appropriate industries.
“We’ll try to be connected with the DST to encash whatever is possible for the benefit of our students through collaborations and sponsorships to make them more marketable and industry-ready,” Prof Khan said while thanking the Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), & skill development Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Saurabh Bhagat for his proactive support.
She said there is a enormous pool of young human resource with brilliant minds , however, they need a platform, training, awareness and opportunities.
“Besides promoting academics, research and co-curriculum, we must encourage activities to exchange ideas and knowledge to build a rich human resource for a healthy industry-connect,” Prof Khan added, while pitching for scholarship schemes, internships and good placements of the talented youth of KU by the DST, J&K.
Commissioner/Secretary, DST, & skill development J&K, Govt Saurabh Bhagat said making students industry-ready is possible only when academia, especially the university, collaborate with the industry to build a future-ready ecosystem.
“We can sponsor students and provide them scholarships and can also build apprenticeship programmes to make students job-ready,” he reiterated.
Dean, Academic Affairs, KU, Prof Farooq A Masoodi said robustness and strength of our progress is in science and scientific endeavours.
“Our young investigators are pivotal in promoting science and knowledge as they propel the growth of scientific technology,” he said, adding that our academic and research outputs should bring economic vibrance.
Registrar, KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said that our country has a huge young human resource (HR) base and that academicians and administrators need to harness their potential at a very young age for the development of nation.