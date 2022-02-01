Youth arrested for attacking girl with acid in Srinagar: Report

Srinagar, Feb 1: Police on Tuesday arrested a youth who allegedly threw acid on a 24-year-old girl in Wantapora area of Hawal in Srinagar, reports said.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that soon after the attack, a police party was rushed to the area, which after searches was able to nab the assailant. “We have taken him (assailant) into custody,” said the official, adding that they are ascertaining the motive of the attack.
Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh told GNS that the victim has grievous injuries in her face. She has also suffered contusions in her eyes, said Dr Singh. “We are uncertain about her eyesight as of now as things are being looked into”, he further said.
The girl (name withheld) a resident of Eidgah was attacked with acid in the Usmani Colony area of Wantpora earlier this evening.