Youth dies, another injured after two bikes collide on Srinagar's Boulevard road

Srinagar, Mar 31: A 20-year-old youth died after two motorcycles collided on Boulevard road in Nishat area of Srinagar on Friday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two bikes collided on Boulevard road, resulting in critical injuries two bikers.
He said soon after the incident, both the injured were rushed to SKIMS Soura, where one of them was declared dead on arrival.
The official identified the deceased as Momin Bhat of Hyderpora, while injured as identified as Jibran Ahmad Bhat of Hyderpora.