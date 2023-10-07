Youth dies in road accident at Maloora

Srinagar, Oct 7: A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident at Maloora HMT on city outskirts on Saturday morning
Local news agency KNT said that a Scooty rider collided with a speeding vehicle near Maloora HMT causing grievous injuries to him. He was shifted to SKIMS Soura where doctors declared him dead.
The victim has been identified as Faizan Ahmed Dar son of Shabir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Singhpora Pattan village of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Police in this regard registered a case under relevant sections of law.