Youth held with grenade in Srinagar's Bemina: Police

Srinagar, Mar 23: A youth was arrested with a grenade at a check point in Bemina area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening, police said.
Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that one Zubair Altaf Shiekh son of Mohammad Altaf Shiekh, a resident of 90 Feet Soura Srinagar on way towards Hamandia Colony was intercepted by a naka party at Bemina Chowk.
“During his frisking, the police party recovered one Chinese hand grenade from his possession”, police said, adding, the accused was instantly arrested and a case vide FIR number 15/22 u/s 7/25, 13 of ULA registered in this regard.
Police said that some more arrests are likely to be made in the case.