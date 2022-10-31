‘Youth must come forward to eradicate corruption as responsible citizens’

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Wani was the Chief Guest at the occasion. He said that corruption has been there from the inception of the world and stressed that the fight against corruption starts within an individual.

He said the Vigilance Awareness week is observed to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate to fight against corruption. “The aim of this programme is to raise awareness regarding the existing causes and gravity of the threat posed by the corruption,” he added.