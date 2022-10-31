‘Youth must come forward to eradicate corruption as responsible citizens’

Srinagar, Oct 31: The National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) Srinagar on Monday organised a day-long event to observe the Vigilance Awareness day at Ompora campus.
The event was organised in the backdrop of Vigilance Awareness Week-2022, to sensitise the students and youth to stand against corruption for a developed nation.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Wani was the Chief Guest at the occasion. He said that corruption has been there from the inception of the world and stressed that the fight against corruption starts within an individual.
He said the Vigilance Awareness week is observed to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate to fight against corruption. “The aim of this programme is to raise awareness regarding the existing causes and gravity of the threat posed by the corruption,” he added.
SSP ACB sensitised the students about the ways and means of how to prevent corruption and called for the constitution of departmental internal vigilance mechanisms in all the departments.
During the event, the Director NIFT Srinagar, Dr Javid Ahmad Wani said that “India is at forefront to eradicate the corruption for which the country has taken several initiatives to nip the evil from bud.
“Our Constitution also ensures corruption-free, transparent and accountable governance if we all follow proper procedures,” he said.
He said the initiatives like RTI Act and Public Service Guarantee Act are some of the major tools of empowerment for the general public which can ensure corruption-free governance.
The Director NIFT said the IT disruptions have also played a role to reduce corruption noting that NIFT Srinagar has already adopted 100 percent e-governance model in its functioning.
Meanwhile, Regional Director Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Dr Aijaz Ashraf in his address laid stress on active participation of masses to eradicate the menace of corruption.
Later in his address, CPO ACB Srinagar, Ghulam Jeelani Dar termed corruption as a “white collar crime” and urged the youth to come forward to eradicate corruption and act as responsible citizens of a “proud nation.”
At the end, the students of NIFT presented a Nukad to highlight the different types of corrupt practices adopted at various places varying from hospitals to railway stations. They sensitised the audience about corrupt practices and its prevention in an innovative and creative manner.