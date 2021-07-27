Youth shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: A youth was shot dead by gunmen in Nawa Kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Tuesday, reports said.

Quoting a top police officer, news gathering agency GNS reported that Meeran Ali Pathan, a resident of Safa Kadal locaity was shot at 11:30 am in Bulbul Lanker area, leaving him critically wounded. He was rushed to SMHS hospital where he succumbed.