Youth shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: A youth was shot dead by gunmen in Nawa Kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Tuesday, reports said.
Quoting a top police officer, news gathering agency GNS reported that Meeran Ali Pathan, a resident of Safa Kadal locaity was shot at 11:30 am in Bulbul Lanker area, leaving him critically wounded. He was rushed to SMHS hospital where he succumbed.
The slain youth was a bodybuilder and a social media influencer. Quoting the police officer, GNS reported that Pathan was killed in a 'gang war' between two rival groups.
Police is yet to formally issue a statement over the incident.
Note: The story will be updated as and when the police release a statement.