Youth stabbed at Rainawari

Srinagar, Mar 28: A 23-year-old youth was injured after being stabbed at Rainawari area here on Monday, officials said.
They said the person was brought to SMHS Hospital after being referred from JLNM Rainawari Hospital.
He has been identified as Tariq Ahmad (23) of Radpora Khanayar. He was attacked by some unknown person at Radpora Khanyar and has injury on left side abdomen, they said.
A senior police officer said that there was scuffle between two persons. “Further investigations are underway,” he said.