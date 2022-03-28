Youth stabbed in Rainawari, hospitalised

Srinagar, Mar 28: A 23-year-old youth was injured after being stabbed in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.
They said the person was brought to SMHS hospital after being referred from JLNM Rainawari hospital.
He has been identified as Tariq Ahmad (23) of Radpora Khanyar. He was attacked by some unknown person at Radpora Khanyar and has injury on left side of his abdomen, they said.
A senior police officer told news agency GNS that there was a scuffle between two persons. “Further investigations are underway,” he said.