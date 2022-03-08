Zabarwan Park to be developed as Cherry Park

Srinagar, Mar 8: Zabarwan Park on the banks of Dal Lake here is all set to be developed as Cherry Park on lines of Sakura Gardens of Japan.
This was announced during a function organised by Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir at Zabarwan Park to mark International Women’s Day.
An official statement said the objective of holding the event was acknowledging the contribution of the women who have been associated with the tourism sector and the Department.
On this occasion, massive plantation drive was conducted by the female employees of the Department in which the female officers and employees of the Tourism Department planted saplings of Cherry trees at the Zabarwan Park. The idea is to develop it as a Cherry Park on the lines of Sakura gardens of Japan.
Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez and Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo led the plantation drive.
On the occasion, an women cycling event and a Nature walk upto Shankracharya hills was also part of the programme to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Sarmad Hafeez hailed the contribution of women in the Department. ‘Today’s event gives us a message to think about the immense contribution made by women in society, both at home and at the workplace,” he said.
The Tourism Secretary said the Department intends to develop Zabarwan park on the pattern of Sakura, Japan to showcase the cherry blossom and mark the beginning of spring.
CEO, Doodpathri Development Authority, Nargis Suraya and other officers and employees of the Department were present on the occasion.