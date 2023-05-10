Zeashta Mata Jayanti | LG participates in Mahayagya at Zeashta Devi Temple

Srinagar, May 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the Mahayagya organised on the auspicious occasion of Zeashta Mata Jayanti, today at Zeashta Devi Temple, Zeathyar here.
The LG sought the blessings of Mata Zeashta and prayed for the well being of one and all. The LG during his visit also interacted with people and extended his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion.
Members of Kashmiri Pandit community; office bearers of Zeashta Devi Prabandhak Committee and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.