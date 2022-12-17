After The Intermission

Massive movie posters showing Bollywood’s top-notch stars adorn the newly built Myoun INOX Cinema multiplex in the Shivpora area of the summer capital, Srinagar. The owners of the Cinema are keeping all the arrangements in place to keep the show going without any interference.

Inside the four-story building, one could see Kashmiri craftsmen have been employed to do paper machie and Khatamband works to give it a classy traditional look. However, a handful of moviegoers are seen dotting the halls. A few of them are seen grabbing buckets of popcorn, and coffee to watch their scheduled shows. Few of the big-budget movies, which witnessed immense response from other states of India, have fewer takers.