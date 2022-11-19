Amazing Autumn | Mesmerised by hues of fall, tourists, influencers, filmmakers visiting Kashmir in droves

Immediately before the first snowflake of the season, and the summer sun begins to weaken, there comes a magical time across Kashmir when the locals go out to capture themoments. This is the time when one finds a colourful combination and the landscapes look amazing. The air is crisp and cool, the leaves are beginning to fall, and theforests are turning into a beautiful fiery orange. Every autumn, Kashmir transforms into a fairyland. The mountains light up in gorgeous hues of orange and gold and theweather is just perfect!

“I’m amazed to see this natural beauty. I have been travelling around the world and never seen such a beautiful place which has so much soothing impact on your personality,” comedian and actor-producer, Krushna Abhishek told Greater Kashmir.