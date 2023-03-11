At Almond Alcove | Splendid Spring

Officials at the Department of Tourism, Kashmir say that to promote tourism and revive traditional cultural activities across the region, the aromatic Badamwari located on the foothills of Hari Parbat in Srinagar downtown remains open for visitors who were coming in droves.

After a successful and booming winter tourism season in Kashmir, the officials are hoping to receive a record number of tourists during this season too for exploring the beautiful locales of the Valley.

‘’We decided to come to Kashmir. Luckily, our tour operator suggested that we visit this place and see almond blossoms. Since it wasn’t in our itinerary, we highly appreciated him for suggesting this place as we would have missed a great deal of fun and pictures by not visiting here,” says Treena Banerji, a tourist from Kolkata. “We thought it was going to be any other normal garden. We had resisted initially as we had just a few trees in our minds. It’s such a beautiful spot. I think everyone would be amazed. Kashmir has been a beautiful surprise for me, we really didn’t plan but spring is a lovely time to visit and everyone here is so genuine and hospitable. We are extremely happy with our visit to the Valley.”