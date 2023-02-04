Bureaucratic Inertia & Curious Case of Encroachments

Engineers As De-Facto Custodians of Water Bodies

Although, engineers have been made de-facto custodians of water bodies which ideally is not their job. However, holding them responsible without giving adequate authority, honestly, is not fair. With the ever-changing world, the laws need to be re-looked upon and since the laws are not divine, but created by us, as such, it needs regular updating to be effective on the ground. One such endeavour by the government towards the cause was enacting the Water Resources Regulation and Management Act (2010). In the act, though some powers have been vested with various engineering field functionaries the same are not being reflected on Ground. The act is effectively redundant on the defenceless ground and the powers vested with various Officers by the act are not being acknowledged even by law enforcement agencies. Most of the time engineers in the department find themselves powerless and defenseless at the same time while dealing with the violators and often they have to face abuses and are manhandled too. Albeit they perform their legitimate duties by informing law enforcement agencies well in time but in the larger interest the process mostly yields cypher. Our primary objective is that any trespassing should not go unnoticed and there should be swift and purposeful action to secure water bodies if that objective is not fulfilled punishing/penalizing an employee won’t do us any good except to calm the vexation caused. The said act also mandates the identifying flood basins and accordingly defines the land use around the water bodies, such an activity is a must to do exercise and should be prioritized and implemented now more than never by the water resources Regulator authority ( WWRA). If the act is strengthened more it would prove to be a game changer and not less than a revolution. The authority could do much more to create awareness about the act and should not limit its scope to collecting quarterly progress reports only. Although In Srinagar city prior permission is required to be sought from SMC to construct any structure, no such large regulatory body existed in other Districts and villages. However, in the recent past, the government has now made it mandatory for those planning to build any structure to apply for a change of land use before starting any construction and a Committee of Officers headed by a District Magistrate decides on such cases, which is a very good step towards regulating the constructions and curbing encroachments. The Government has also made the whole process online making it easier for people to get permissions in a time-bound manner. This shall definitely prove to be beneficial in the larger run.