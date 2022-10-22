FROM MP TO J&K Kashmir’s harmony appealed to me’

Greater Kashmir: You are new to Kashmir. Tell us about your administrative journey so far.

DC Ganderbal: I belong to the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh which falls in the famous Chambal region. I am a 2018 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, where I have served for almost three years. I did my district training in Seoni, MP which takes pride in having the famed Pench National Park which inspired the ‘Jungle Book’. Then I served in the primarily tribal area of the Ali Rajpur district of MP. In both these areas, I worked in the capacity of SDM along with holding additional charges of Assistant Commissioner Tribal, and Project Office Urban Development. Both areas were very different socially, culturally, economically, and linguistically. I thoroughly enjoy working in multidimensional cultures which is the beauty that the all-India service provides. This reflects in my decision to serve in Jammu and Kashmir on deputation. As Additional Deputy Commissioner, (ADC) Jammu, the opportunity to work under the guidance of various seniors including Anshul Garg, and a wonderful team to play a major role in law and order situations, retrieval of state land, and disposal of many land cases was gratifying. It was a short stint of two-and-a-half months.

Later, I got a lifetime opportunity to be part of Amarnath Yatra which was historic in all aspects, be it management, cleanliness, or service delivery being monitored with best practices like 360 Degrees PTZ cameras, and Radio-frequency identification (RFID). As one of the DCs in Kashmir, I got an opportunity to be part of administrative reform in J&K. The reforms will make J&K the best-administered part of the country with a transparent, effective, and responsive government.