‘Govt received 8000 grievances for migrant property, land grabs in Kashmir’

Greater Kashmir: Wetlands of Kashmir region have been subjected to unabated encroachments and there is no check from the official machinery. Kashmir is losing its prime wetlands to the towering malls and shopping complexes. Is there any check on that?

Divisional Commissioner: It isn’t entirely true. Whenever we receive any complaints of the encroachments in the wetlands and other vital water bodies, our men and machinery act quite fast. Stopping encroachments needs societal involvement. We may only be able to stop the mess when people of these areas report such issues. The Lakes and Conservation Management Authority (LCMA), Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), and the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) have been directed to keep a strict vigil around Srinagar city. The government is adopting a multipronged strategy to revive Brari Nambal lagoon to its pristine glory. The government has kept around Rs 40 crore budget to uplift this dying water body. We are having consultative meetings with the stakeholders and a roadmap is being devised to start working on the plan. However, the people of the area should come forward and help the administration in executing the much-needed works. To revive any vital water body, people’s participation and their active role is very important. Brari Nambal lagoon has been left unattended and people also have shown an adverse role. So, the time has come when a strategy is to be developed and get this important water body back to its pristine glory. All the sewerage outlets go to the lagoon. That is a major challenge. The government alone can’t achieve the goal of its revival. We have to work in close coordination with the people, especially the inhabitants of the areas supposed to install necessary sewage treatment units on a priority basis.