Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Outbreak | HFMD: Clinical features, complications, and management 

While Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HMFD) cases are currently being reported in the summer capital, Srinagar, experts today say that the disease outbreak should be kept in check by adhering to the advisories issued by concerned line departments.

The experts told Greater Kashmir that the colloquial name of the HFMD flu is misleading and may create panic among people. Medical professionals have called ‘tomato fever’ a misleading and unscientific name for HFMD. Head, Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Muzaffar Jan, told Greater Kashmir, that hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children under five years old, but anyone can get it. “It spreads quickly at schools and day-care centers. It is one of the more distinctive rash syndromes most frequently caused by CoxsachieA16, sometimes in large outbreaks, and can also be caused by Enterovirus A 71. Symptoms include sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.