IGNOU Srinagar changing academic landscape: Dr Shahnawaz

Greater Kashmir: Tell us about the new initiatives that have been taken to streamline the functioning of IGNOU’s Regional Centre in Srinagar.

Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar: IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar is one of the largest Regional Centres of IGNOU in the country as far as enrollment is concerned. It is playing an important role in catering to the higher education needs of a large section of the population of Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Since my taking over as Regional Director of IGNOU, many new initiatives have been taken. First and foremost among those initiatives was starting live Facebook Grievance Redressal camps both from Regional Centre and at the Learner Support Centres. On-campus grievance redressal camps were also organised at the Learner Support Centres on the directions of Regional Centre Srinagar.