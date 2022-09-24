‘IUST focused to promote Machine Learning, AI, Disruptive Technologies’

Greater Kashmir: What changes are on cards for the overall development of IUST?



Prof Romshoo: I have been here for the last eight to nine months and I have set some priorities. We want to promote education in areas that are contemporary and tremendously important for us from every aspect like job prospectus and knowledge generation. It is my concern to generate and address some of the societal issues through courses like artificial intelligence, machine learning, renewable energy, climate change, sustainability, and disruptive technology. Our focus is to establish a Skill College that will impart training to almost 6000 people from Kashmir. They will be skilled in trades and techniques which will provide them job opportunities. Skill College will have 36 courses. We are planning to start college this academic year only.

The problem with the Indian education system, not to speak of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is that the postgraduate and graduate students are not employable. They do not have the skills to attain the jobs. So, we are revamping. The mandate of NEP is to make students employable and skillful so that the rate of employment which is 27 percent can be reduced.

We have established a scheme here wherein we want to attract youth so that they contribute to research and knowledge generation and help us solve some of the major problems regarding the environment, disaster management, horticulture, agriculture, and much more.