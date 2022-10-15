Kashmir emerging as a big-fat wedding destination

She says that the Himalayan Kashmir region has a huge potential of emerging as a wedding destination in Asia. “Kashmir has a lot of potential as a destination for weddings. It's picturesque and beautiful. But it lacks infrastructure and big inventory in hotels. Indian weddings are generally big in number and they don't like to do many hotels,” Bansal says. She suggested to the government that Kashmir, where a major foreign tourist influx is seen, also lacks certain infrastructure. She suggested that there was a need to bring some major foreign travel agents to Kashmir to see what it is offering. “Kashmir is always hogging headlines for political reasons but other sectors can’t just wait. When Kashmir is getting into the news, foreign tourists are afraid to come forward. We need to show them that it's safe now and promote Kashmir as a safe destination,” she says. Bansal says that if the government would come forward with a proper roadmap, several international wedding planners would like to come to Srinagar and explore Kashmir to promote it as a preferred wedding destination. “Help me then I will like to bring a few of my big travel agents and planners from abroad to see Kashmir and help me promote it."

A local wedding planner, Nida Nazir, while talking to Greater Kashmir, shares that a lot is yet to be done on part of the government. She argues that promoting Kashmir as a preferred wedding destination was a welcome step. However, all the stakeholders must be part of the initiative. “I do not see Kashmir getting to that scale yet. Preferred wedding destination comes with a lot of responsibilities. Destination weddings are very huge and require a good team, management, and most importantly huge places where the weddings would take place,” Nida says, adding “Unfortunately, we don’t have enough infrastructure here in Kashmir yet. We have basic event management teams with only a few places for weddings that won’t suffice for destination weddings.”