Kashmir’s Purple Canvas 

A scene in the purple fields of Pampore is heart-warming with the Agriculture Department’s experts expecting a rise of over 15 to 20 percent in its production. The red saffron threads of this flower are carefully handpicked by harvesters – mostly women – to be sold at ridiculous prices globally.

“Pampore, my hometown, is known as Kashmir’s saffron town for its precious high-grade spice. The blossoming of the saffron crocus marks the start of winter in Kashmir, turning vast fields into a purple canvas,” says Rouf Ahmad, a saffron grower from the Pampore area.

According to growers, the flower, which blooms for a week or two around early November, is plucked after the sun rises, and its three stamens – the saffron threads – are carefully picked by hand and dried. The spice is used extensively in medicines, beauty products, and food preparations. The labour-intensive process and the delicacy of the bloom make saffron the world’s most expensive spice, often compared in value to gold.