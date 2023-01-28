Longing for Language

According to Kashmiri language experts, Kashmir has not only preserved its folk tradition but also has enriched and modified it in every age. It represents many aspects of social change, behaviour patterns, hopes, repressed wishes, creative thoughts, unconscious yearnings and collective dreams. “Language is the most important aspect of any culture. If it dies, you lose your identity,” Zaheer Abbas Dardistani, a filmmaker said. Zaheer, who documents various cultural aspects through the medium of films in Kashmir and Kargil, said that, with the onslaught of western influence, the traditional languages In Jammu and Kashmir are facing extinction. “We shouldn’t be just waiting for the authorities to declare any language its special status but we as professionals have this responsibility to come forward and contribute our products for the next generations to come.”

President, Adbee Markaz Kamraz (AMK), an amalgam of literary organizations in Jammu and Kashmir, Amin Bhat; told Greater Kashmir that the memorandum for the declaration of Kashmiri as a classical language has been submitted to the government of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that notwithstanding the fact that memorandums are not considered to be very attractive documents, this one must definitely catch the eye of the government. He said that Adbee Markaz Kamraz, which is the oldest and the largest cultural and literary organisation of Jammu and Kashmir is focused on promoting and preserving Kashmiri culture, literature, art and Kashmiri language in particular.