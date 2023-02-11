Pran in Pune,Kaul in Kashmir

In addition to acting, Pran Kishore Kaul has directed and written screenplays. He was bestowed with the SahityaAkademi Award for his novel Sheen TuWatu Pod. He was one of the founders of the Miltsar Kashmir Music and Dance Group, a group that travels widely with the goal of supporting Kashmiri arts. Kaul is best known as the creator of 1991 Doordarshan television serial Gul GulshanGulfaam. He is also a recipient of Silver peacock for the feature film Maanzirath and was instrumental in major cultural activities that took place in the Kashmir valley for nearly five decades, making a unique contribution and place in the field of art, culture and literature. In 2018, Kaul was awarded the civilian award, Padma Shri.

Kaul says his love and admiration for the arts and culture was greatly inspired by his parents, who would inspire him to go miles ahead in the field of arts and literature. In his early 40s at a young age, he saw his parents moulding and pushing him into the field of creativity. After graduation from SP College, Kaul gravitated toward writing, theatre and music and in the brief, he produced novels and many stage dramas. Kaul before moving out for his higher studies had established himself as a remarkable voice for many in the literary and creative circles.