‘Strife-torn Kulgam needs special attention’

Greater Kashmir: What are the special measures that you initiated to uplift the district’s overall scenario?

DC Kulgam: We have worked hard in engaging the youth of the Kulgam and made them part of the development story. A total of 65 percent of the population in Kulgam are youth. We have ensured two things for them. Firstly, we made 200 playfields available for them. We achieved one panchayat, one playfield in all 178 panchayats and our next target is to have a playfield in all 273 villages. More than 1000 kanal of encroached land was converted into playfields in these panchayats and that too without any coercive action. Indeed a silent revolution that will reap benefits in the longer run. Secondly, we are bringing more and more youth under the self-employment schemes like PMEGP by KVIB, KVIC, Industries, Mission Youth schemes like Mumkin, Tejeswani, Spurring Entrepreneurship, and self-employment schemes of Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department and much more. Last financial year we were able to provide 53,000 employment opportunities through self-employment schemes. Similar progress has been made in the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) with more than 2700 SHGs involving more than 27,000 women. Our focus is also on the Rs 1398 crore district credit plan and quarterly banks are being reviewed to execute this plan fully. Last year we were able to disburse Rs 1119 crore in loans through banks.