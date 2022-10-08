‘Strife-torn Kulgam needs special attention’

From sketching an overall graph of South Kashmir Kulgam district’s ‘developmental’ story to ensuring administrative overhaul at all levels, young IAS officer and District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, in a detailed interview with Greater Kashmir's Senior Editor, Nazir Ganaie, shares his vision, mission and the priority sectors for uplifting district’s economy and interventions. Excerpts
Greater Kashmir: How has been your journey to Kulgam so far?
DC Kulgam: It has been a wonderful journey full of great learning and countless experiences. Being the first district for me as a Deputy Commissioner, the transition was challenging but the experience from previous services before coming into IAS and my successful tenure posting as SDM Karnah made things easier.
Greater Kashmir: You have been recently appointed as District Development Commissioner. How are you working to change the development story of the district?
DC Kulgam: It has been more than a year and a half since I have been posted as the District Development Commissioner, Kulgam. The development story is holistic and comprehensive. With the changing scenario of law and order, the pace of development has increased manifold, be it District Capex works plan of Rs 617 crore and its expenditure or implementation of central government flagship schemes like JJM, PMGSY, MGNREGA, PMAY Urban and Rural, NHM, MDM, AIBP, SAMAGRA, NRLM, and ICDS. Last year more than 5000 works were completed with an overall expenditure of more than Rs 200 crore. The good thing is we are for the first time seeing an active and direct role of panchayats at all three levels (gram panchayats, block development councils, and district development councils) in grassroots planning. This has resulted in better allocation of funds, prioritising the works at the village level, enhanced expenditure, employment generation, and audit of completed works. The level of satisfaction among the people is visible. Since last year there has been a surge in expenditure on healthcare, the power sector, renewable energy, and NRM works.
Greater Kashmir: What are the priority sectors of your administration?
DC Kulgam: Our priority is to ensure equitable and inclusive development of the district. Better planning and monitoring can do so. But yes our main focus is on providing basic infrastructure to deep corners like macadamisation of roads, construction of bridges for connectivity, electricity, and drinking water facility which in turn spirals and provides a conducive environment for private sector investment, better healthcare, quality education, and tourism. The biggest challenge before us is a successful implementation of the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission. We have to ensure providing 100 percent functional household tap connections to all the 60,289 households of Kulgam through 140 water supply schemes involving Rs 467 crore.
Greater Kashmir: What are the special measures that you initiated to uplift the district’s overall scenario?
DC Kulgam: We have worked hard in engaging the youth of the Kulgam and made them part of the development story. A total of 65 percent of the population in Kulgam are youth. We have ensured two things for them. Firstly, we made 200 playfields available for them. We achieved one panchayat, one playfield in all 178 panchayats and our next target is to have a playfield in all 273 villages. More than 1000 kanal of encroached land was converted into playfields in these panchayats and that too without any coercive action. Indeed a silent revolution that will reap benefits in the longer run. Secondly, we are bringing more and more youth under the self-employment schemes like PMEGP by KVIB, KVIC, Industries, Mission Youth schemes like Mumkin, Tejeswani, Spurring Entrepreneurship, and self-employment schemes of Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department and much more. Last financial year we were able to provide 53,000 employment opportunities through self-employment schemes. Similar progress has been made in the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) with more than 2700 SHGs involving more than 27,000 women. Our focus is also on the Rs 1398 crore district credit plan and quarterly banks are being reviewed to execute this plan fully. Last year we were able to disburse Rs 1119 crore in loans through banks.
Greater Kashmir: What are the steps and interventions introduced for the education of backward classes and tribal communities?
DC Kulgam: Development has to be equitable and inclusive. Hence, there is a special focus on the tribal communities of Kulgam living in Damhal Hanjipora, D K Marg, Manzgam, and Kund. We completed the tribal survey. At least 8 percent of our population is migratory tribal communities living in hostile conditions in the upper reaches. Last financial year we spent Rs 5 crore funds on their healthcare, education, housing, and electricity. We have tribal village clusters in Nagress. All the funds allocated under the tribal sub-plan are spent as planned. We started EMRS 300-bedded tribal boarding school in Tangmarg, Kulgam which was inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Besides, the LG also laid the foundation stone of the district youth centre of Rs 4.5 crore. We have a Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel to be completed this year and one more is in the pipeline.
Greater Kashmir: River Veshow, a key factor, responsible for the destruction and devastation in the year 2014 floods washed away many villages in Kulgam district. How are you keeping a check on that?
DC Kulgam: River Veshow is the lifeline of Kulgam but at the same time devastating when in furry conditions, especially during the floods. We are working on it on many fronts. Villages that are susceptible to inundation have been identified and flood protection works are going on in Arigutnoo, Zangalpora, Laisoo, Pranhal, and Asthal. All departments like the Rural Development, Irrigation and Flood Control are coordinating and synergising their efforts to mitigate the hazard of floods in these villages. Almost Rs 4 crore have been spent during the last two years for the construction of protection bunds at various venerable spots like Zungalpora and Arigutnoo to avoid damages in case of a flood-like situation. It is a continuous process.
Greater Kashmir: Where does Kulgam stand in providing online services to its inhabitants, especially to its youth?
DC Kulgam: The district administration has formally launched the Rehbar Kulgam portal (www.rehbarkulgam.com), a single-window online platform for all the self-employment schemes to facilitate the unemployed youth and the beneficiaries of the district to have easy access and apply for establishing their ventures in different fields. In addition to that there are many more online services for the speedy disposal and addressing of the grievances of the public like the Madadgar portal, Aalow portal -Incidence Response System, and e-Arzi. More than 200 services are online integrated into the RAS platform.
All the revenue services like income certificates, dependency certificates, and domicile certificates are online now. We have successfully digitised land records (Jamabandies) of all the revenue villages and started to issue land passbooks to the people. This is indeed a revolution.
We have also started shifting to paperless administration through the implementation of an e-office in Kulgam. This will reduce delays and ensure better output-based administration.
Greater Kashmir: Drug abuse is playing havoc with the lives of the youth and Kulgam is also witnessing a steep rise in the number of drug abuse cases.
DC Kulgam: There is no doubt that the drug menace has witnessed a steep rise and has emerged as a main challenge in the present era. Kulgam district has also fallen in the exploitation and as per a study 27,000 persons in the district are affected by the vicious cycle. A total of 42 persons are presently admitted under the rehabilitation programme at Drug De-Addiction Center Kulgam.
Greater Kashmir: Have you formulated any strategy to tackle the menace?
DC Kulgam: The district administration adopted the 4A strategy – increasing awareness, restricting the availability of drugs, and increasing affordability and accessibility to eradicate the menace of drug abuse. To tackle the drug menace, a full-fledged 24X7 Drug De-addiction Centre has been established at the district headquarters near Kulgam Stadium. The drug addicts identified are admitted to the center and are being rehabilitated on a routine basis. Doctors and experts in the field are providing counselling sessions to addicts to shun the malpractice and social stigma. Besides, yoga programmes are also being conducted daily at the centre. Apart from these direct practices, an Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) is available at the District Hospital Kulgam for the rehabilitation of the addicts. More than 100 youth who are drug-affected are registered with ATF for rehabilitation. This year the district administration successfully organised a one-month Nasha Mukth Programme against the drug menace in coordination with all the line departments and public representatives. Acting tough on the drug peddlers and breaking this chain, the Police Department has also been activated to curb the illegal drug menace in the district. In addition, we have imparted training to the frontline workers of the Health Department, ICDS, PRIs, and Youth Clubs against drug abuse. Pamphlets, wall paintings, and banners have also been installed across the district.
Greater Kashmir: Kulgam has seen many political stalwarts and their role is also seen on the developmental front. How do you see the current developmental drive going on in the Kulgam district?
DC Kulgam: Like other places, we have a three-tier Panchayati Raj in place. The District Development Council at the apex level monitors the developmental aspect of every project. The DDC Chairman takes regular meetings with the district officers and maintains a close liaison between the public and the district administration. We have 14 DDCs, 7 BDCs, and 750 Panchs and Sarpachs representing various areas of the district. This year an amount of Rs 54.23 crore has been earmarked in the District Capex under the Area Development Funds for which the plan has been formulated in due consultation with the PRIs.
Greater Kashmir: This district has immense tourism potential. How are you taping it?
DC Kulgam: District Kulgam is endowed with natural meadows and mountains. In addition to the known tourist destinations like Aherbal Waterfall, the highland areas of the district have several untapped potential tourist destinations like Badibehak, Cheranbal, Kungwattan, Kousernag, Sekjan, and Humapthri. The district administration for the first time has formulated a tourism calendar this year to promote these areas. Under the programme, several tourism festivals and events like Winter Carnival, Summer Fest, Cycle Racing, Trekking Expeditions to Kousarnag Lake, and Fossil Site Walk have been conducted. It was for the first time that Kashmir and the outside world came to know about these new tourist destinations. The same has been put on social media websites as well which has shown immense response and attracted a good number of visitors. Besides, the district has also pilgrimage sites at Qaimoh, Kulgam town, Chimmer, Devsar, Kund, Khanbarni, and Manzgam where thousands of devotees throng throughout the year. More so, under the Tourist Village Programme, nine villages have been identified in the district. During the current year, almost 2 lakh tourists visited Aherbal Waterfall and other tourist places. The district administration also conducted awareness programmes for the homestay of tourists, particularly in the tourist network villages. We are in the process of establishing 700 homestays through mission youth and the Tourism Department. For exploring the tourist destinations, PRIs have been earmarked more than Rs 1 crore for the overall infrastructure development and conduct of tourism festivals in the district to bring these destinations on the tourism map.
Greater Kashmir: The majority of south Kashmir districts are facing immense hardships because of the faulty movement of fruit-laden trucks. How are you monitoring it? Also, tell us how many cold storages have come up in the district.
DC Kulgam: The movement of fruit-laden trucks during this season is being continuously monitored through a well-coordinated approach involving Police as well as the district administration, Agriculture and Horticulture Area Marketing Department, and inter-district coordination. Assistant Grading and Marketing Officer have been stationed at Qazigund to oversee the smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. A close liaison is being developed between the traffic authorities and the Area Marketing Department for proper traffic management and movement of stranded fruit-laden trucks. As of now, the district has no cold storage facility. However, we have identified sites in the industrial estates at Chekpora Ashmuji, Munnad Guffan, and Kulgam for the establishment of cold storage facilities in PPP mode. We hope in the next few years, Kulgam will have its facilities for the storage of fruit grown in the district and other areas of the adjacent districts.
Greater Kashmir: Fruit growers in your district are complaining about the horticulture-related facilities. How are you addressing it?
DC Kulgam: Apple and walnut are the main fruit crops grown in the district. Almost 64,000 growers are involved in this sector. The district has a cropped area of 23,271 hectares and contributes annual production of 2,58,527 metric tons. Presently there are two main issues in this sector - cold storage facilities and spurious pesticides. However, many steps like market checking, continuous monitoring, farmer awareness programmes, horticulture mechanisation on a subsidy basis, post-harvest preservation of fruits, and vermicompost are undertaken continuously to boost the sector and address the genuine issues of the growers. In case of any outburst of disease, pest awareness camps with the collaboration of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kulgam are being conducted.
Greater Kashmir: Kulgam has four government degree colleges and a few polytechnics. How do you see the educational scenario changing here? What are the major steps being taken to bring the educational standard to par with the national average?
DC Kulgam: In the last few years, the colleges in the Kulgam district have achieved remarkable triumphs in the domain of academics and other associated fields like curricular, co-curricular, and extracurricular activities. To explore and nourish the inherent creative qualities of the students, publications are being issued annually. Under the New Education Policy, varied skill courses are being offered as per the best career choices of the students to meet future challenges. Digital resources like browsing centres, smart boards, ICT, internet connectivity, e-content developing resources and studio, and student-support activities are being made available in the colleges. The National Apprentice Scheme has been implemented in the ITIs and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Nodal Implementation Centers (ITI) to provide on-job training to the pass-out trainees. Overall, the Department of Skill Development of ITIs and polytechnics have been continuously updating training programmes as well as infrastructure. This was quite evident in the recently-held convocation ceremony in which trainees of ITI Kulgam passed the All India Trade Test with the distinction that was held in July 2022.
Greater Kashmir: South Kashmir districts have witnessed a change on the security front. How are areas, known as strife-torn hotbeds responding to the current situation?
DC Kuglam: The developmental works have generated pace and we have taken measures of public outreach to bridge the schism between administration and people through frequent public interaction, outreach, and Block Diwas programmes. Block Diwas programmes are being conducted religiously every week. These have shown an immense public response for the speedy and timely redressal of grievances. Strife-torn districts like Kulgam need special attention towards youth engagements and we are on it be it self-employment schemes or engagement in recreational activities like sports. We have established youth clubs in all 178 panchayats with more than 3800 youth participants. Education has been given utmost priority and there has been considerable upliftment in the system. More so, basic amenities like roads, water supply, and electricity have been developed in such areas.
The administration aims to have citizen-centric governance and we are focused on channelising the energies of the youth in the right direction.
Greater Kashmir: The government is keen to protect and preserve drinking water sources and conserve them for future generations. What steps have been taken by the district in the conservation of water resources and on the cleanliness front?
DC Kulgam: Under the Government of India’s Mission Amrit Sarovar, the district has been ranked at rank one in achieving the target by August 15, 2022. Out of 311 identified springs and water bodies in the district, 279 Amrit Sarovars have been developed and almost every panchayat halqa has been covered. Public awareness programmes and seminars are being conducted in the district to make people aware of the importance of these water resources and their judicious use in their day-to-day lives. We are sensitive about assuring inter and intra-generational equity in utilising the water resources. Besides, the sustainable development slogan under UNs SDGs is the core of our conservation. The Rural Development Department, Forest Department, and Soil and Water Conservation have also been roped in to take measures for safeguarding the water resources. These achievements are over and above NGT's directions to restore water bodies. In addition, for greywater management, 4746 soakage pits have been constructed in the district.
Greater Kashmir: How is district Kulgam preparing to facilitate its youth for civil services and other examinations?
DC Kulgam: The district has established 50 seated district civil services IAS and KAS reading room-cum-library at District Employment Centre Kulgam. A large number of aspirants visit there daily. We have provided additional funds for the upgradation of the library and reading facilities at DIET Kulgam for NEET aspirants. Moreover, Rs 25 lakh have been placed for the establishment of a library at Damhal Hanjipora, Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Manzgam, GHSS Kulgam, and GHSS Waltengo. Kulgam district administration also organised a workshop-cum-orientation programme for civil service aspirants. All our efforts are synergised to create an environment of learning and competition so that more and more youth are engaged to achieve higher echelons of success. This will reap benefits in the coming times. I am sure of it!